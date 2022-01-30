Audrey Nisch, 97, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Lewiston with an unwavering belief she would be reunited with her late husband, Larry Nisch.
Audrey was born June 4, 1924, in Grantham, England, to Grafton and Ida Edwards. A wren for Britain’s Women’s Royal Navy Service during World War II, she was a part of team assigned to put out fires caused by German incendiary bombs during the London bombings. Her stories of searchlights lighting up planes in the night were loved by her grandchildren almost as much as her pumpkin, mincemeat or special Hawaiian pies.
During her time in the Navy, Audrey was also tasked with providing supplies and other aid to U.S. soldiers, which is how she was introduced to Larry. He asked her out and the rest was history. The two married on Jan. 25, 1944, in London.
Following the end of World War II, Audrey fled England with her first child, Linda, in March of 1948, destined for America, and a new life with the Navy engineer who stole her heart. The two spent more than 42 years in the Petaluma, Calif., area.
For much of her career, Audrey worked for the Sonoma County Dependent Unit. The unit was dedicated to finding homes for neglected or endangered children. During the holidays, it wasn’t uncommon for her to bring home one or two children to ensure they would have a Christmas dinner and a little company.
In 2001, Audrey and Larry moved to Clarkston to be closer to family. Larry passed away in May 2003. Even without her husband by her side, Audrey still managed to smile and make the most of life. One of her favorite places in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was the Clearwater River Casino, and while she seemed to win the most in the family, it was never big enough. She also thoroughly enjoyed bus rides to lunches with friends at the Clarkston Senior Center. Audrey was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing; she even sewed her children’s own school clothes. She also enjoyed reading romantic novels by Nora Roberts and Danielle Steel and playing bingo with friends at Clarkston’s Sonary Crest Mobile Home Park and Evergreen Estates. When asked how she lived to be so old by her great-grandchild, she replied she “never used drugs and she only smoked back when it was glamorous.”
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Grafton and Ida Edwards; husband Larry Nisch; and brothers Dennis Edwards and John Edwards. She is survived by her children, Beverly (Tim) Bailey and Linda (Mike) Chesser; her grandchildren, Darin (Sunshine) Siebert, Donica (Joe) Babcock and Kerri (Carl) Bailey; and many great- and great-great grandchildren and friends.
At her request, no services will be held.