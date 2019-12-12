Born at 3½ pounds in Walla Walla, Audrey Marie Grange came into the world Jan. 26, 1925. Little did she know then what a large impact she would grow to have on her world and those around her.
She was raised by loving parents, Francis Veronica Budig, from Odin, Kan., and Leonard Grange, from Frankfort, S.D.
They lived in Walla Walla for five years and then moved to Lewiston, where she attended elementary, middle and high schools. Along the way, however, she had an adventurous year stay, at age 11, camping along the River of No Return in what would become the Frank Church Wilderness Area with her parents, who themselves were having an adventure, panning for gold.
Growing up, Audrey loved animals, and was hardly seen without a little pet dog. She would have several over the course of her life. Easy to remember their names, she always named them “Cutie.”
As a young high schooler, Audrey would often work at the restaurant where her mother was the maitre’d, the Majestic Cafe, a very popular place at the time. She would recount to her family how she would carry those great big stainless steel trays in mid-air filled with dishes and food, even though she herself weighed all of 100 pounds.
Further in years, after high school, Audrey attended Lewis-Clark Normal College, majoring in business while earning an associate bookkeeping and secretarial degree. Later, she would work for Arvid Nelson, a CPA, before meeting and marrying her husband, Michael Edward Tierney, on May 16, 1950.
Later in years, she would continue with her bookkeeping skills, working alongside her husband and children in a grocery business.
There’s a lot to be said for a mother whose children say over and over among themselves, “We were so fortunate to have her for our mother.” “She did a lot for us.” “I cannot believe how much.” In fact, Audrey did a lot for her family and for others. If someone needed or asked for help ... she was there. She did so willingly and joyfully.
Audrey was very giving, and over the years when any of her children had friends over to the house ... she didn’t treat them like guests, she treated them like they were family. It was amazing how many people she could get around a table.
Audrey was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and later All Saints Parish for more than 60 years and loved it and the friends she made there. As a member of Women of Lourdes, she spent many hours of volunteer time for church bazaars, family dinners, the flower ladies, funerals, etc. She later would visit the homebound with her chum, Fern.
Amazingly, on top of all this, each year Audrey would make the best pies around — apricot, peach, cherry, pumpkin — and can all the same.
Audrey died at the age of 94 on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home in Lewiston.
Our hearts are full of gratitude for who and what Audrey Marie Grange Tierney stood for. She was a great role model for her family and others, teaching a strong work ethic, the kindness of reaching out, giving of oneself and above all love for God and the power of prayer in one’s life.
We will miss all her funny idioms, like “Home, James, and don’t spare the horses” or “He’s slower than Methuselah” or “Tempus fugit” or the one we will leave you with, as she would have, “Toodaloo.”
Audrey is survived by her four children, Audrenne Allen, Randy (Jan) Tierney, Cheryl Tierney and Janice (Loyd) Simon; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A rosary will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, with a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.