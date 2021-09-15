Mom crocheted her last dishcloth, went to bed as usual and made her journey to heaven in the early morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Audrey J. Gillespie Jones was the fifth of eight born to John Carl and Mary Em (Powell) Gillespie on March 10, 1922, in Lenore. Mom attended school at Lenore, Orofino and finished in Lewiston with the Class of 1940. She married Chester O. Jones on Jan. 20, 1940, in Orofino.
Mom and Dad were proprietors of Chet’s Limousine Service in our area for many years. She then went to work for The Vogue Shop and retired from there in 1988.
After retirement, one of Mom’s passions was traveling. She had the opportunity to visit several states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and saw many national monuments. A highlight for Mom was her trips annually to Texas to visit numerous nieces and nephews to attend their big Super Bowl parties. She took a train to Niagara Falls, Toronto, Canada and New York with her Soroptimist club. She had the opportunity to drive to Alaska with her brother Frank — a very long trip — and made it just in time for the Alaska State Fair that year. All her other trips to Alaska were by airplane and she always enjoyed seeing her family up there. Her cruises were many — Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Kiribati (in Micronesia) and Hawaii, where she visited Pearl Harbor. She joined Gary and Christy for a European adventure, seeing Belgium, France, Germany, East and West Berlin, Luxembourg and The Netherlands. Also, many motorhome trips with Donzella and Bill traveling around the country and wintering in Arizona.
Over the years, she belonged to the Soroptimist and Eagles Club. She loved playing Skip-Bo (by her rules), working on jigsaw puzzles, watching Westerns and sports while crocheting her dishcloths. Mom really loved hoarding and eating chocolate. She also loved sharing her stories with anyone stopping by to visit.
She is survived by her children, Donzella and Bill Leahy, Marlys and Dirk Connerley, Yvonne and Bob Harrel, Gary and Christy Jones, Roy Jones, Doyle and Linda Jones, Arvin Jones, Myrna and Rocky Dover; daughter-in-law Sandra Jones; brother-in-law Don Huitt; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; and many many nieces and nephews she loved so much. Preceding Mom in death were husband Chester Jones, son Lynn Jones, grandchildren Daniel Jones and Debra Jones, brothers Elmer, Clyde and Frank Gillespie and sisters Harriet Geidl, Ardys Taylor, Darlene Knapp and Pearl Huitt.
And finally, a special thank you to Arvin for the wonderful care she received from him for so many years.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Please go to merchantmemorialgroup.com for online condolences or to share your memories of Mom.