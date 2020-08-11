Audrey D. Strong Foredyce passed away from kidney failure Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lewiston at the home she shared with her daughter, Audrey Louise Holt. She was 86.
Audrey was born Nov. 2, 1933, to David and Nelle (Pruitt) Strong at 823 16th Ave., in Lewiston. She delighted in telling people the house still stands as a “hysterical sight.”
Her father died in WWII when Audrey was in the third grade. Her mother married Phil Elvy, who raised her as his own. He bought her a piano when she was young. She taught herself to play it, and later the accordion. She was a talented musician who shared her gift throughout her life with her church family, as well as the Banana Belt Fiddlers and the Washington Old Time Fiddlers, with whom she once served as chairwoman.
She grew up in Southwick, Idaho, graduating from Kendrick High School in 1951. She planned to attend college in Lewiston but the governor of Idaho closed the college (now Lewis-Clark State College) which meant Audrey rode the train each week from Lewiston to the University of Idaho in Moscow. The year she graduated from the University of Idaho with her lifetime teaching certificate, the “Normal School” opened again. Audrey taught in Oregon, Delaware, South Carolina, Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin, as well as operating Powers Avenue Kindergarten. She retired in 1990. She was active in Soroptimist International.
She married Billy Holt, who served in the U.S. Air Force. She later married Steve Foredyce. They divorced.
Audrey was preceded in death by her son, Scott, and four granddaughters. She is survived by her daughters, Audrey Louise Holt, Billy Hews and Sandy Fordyce; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
The family would like to thank Advanced Health Care and Hospice for their care of Audrey.