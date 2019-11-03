Audrey Cada, 97, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
She was born July 24, 1922, to Benjamin and Cecile (Canfield) Stewart in Harvard, Idaho.
She began her schooling in Harvard and finished her schooling in Potlatch, graduating in 1941. She married Elmer “Dinger” Cada on July 31, 1944, in Potlatch and the couple made their home in Lewiston for five years.
In 1955, the couple moved back to Potlatch, where Mr. Cada worked at the mill. Mr. Cada died in 1992.
Audrey worked hard her whole adult life. One of her earliest jobs was working for the Potlatch Mercantile. She also worked for Truman’s Grocery in both Potlatch and Onaway. Audrey went to work at Idaho First National Bank in Potlatch from 1966 until 1988, when she retired.
Audrey enjoyed playing cards; her favorite game being pinochle. She enjoyed a good game of bingo and especially enjoyed her trips to the casino to play the penny slots. Retirement gave Audrey more time to spend with her friends; she was well known as the community taxi for many of her friends who didn’t drive.
Audrey was involved with Woman’s Auxiliary, Royal Neighbors, Working Women’s Club and Potlatch Senior Citizens. Audrey was also an avid Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs fan. She never missed a game.
She is survived by her sister, Juanita Mantz of Potlatch; and 14 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dinger; three brothers, Homer, Max and Rollo Stewart; two sisters, Fern Stewart and Helen Young; niece Janette Young. Audrey is also survived by long-time special friend, Patti Walters of Potlatch, as well as Rick and Debi Swinney of Potlatch, who helped Audrey the last few years.
Memorials may be sent to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, Idaho, 83855, or to the Potlatch Senior Citizens, P.O. Box 129, Potlatch, Idaho, 83855.
A graveside memorial service for Audrey will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. A potluck dinner for family and friends will be held at the Potlatch Senior Citizens building following the service.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.