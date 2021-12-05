Ashley Marie Hosley Sanders passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the age of 35.
She was born June 19, 1986, in Afton, Wyo. It was in Wyoming that she learned to love the outdoors. She spent most of her summers helping her grandparents with their hunting camp and until her passing, she would always prefer her sleeping bag and campfire over a warm comfy bed. She moved to Idaho at the age of five and attended school in both Whitebird and Orofino. She also attended several years at Lewis-Clark State College.
Ashley had an amazing heart, a great personality and an adventurous soul. Ashley’s world started and ended with her children, whom she adored. They were her everything. She was their mom, best friend and whole world.
Ashley is survived by her children, Caleb Dannels and Samara Sanders; parents Gerald and Nancy Hosley; siblings Gerry and Jake, Michelle and Ivon, Ben and Amber and Kaylee; grandparents Sharen Trefren, Ivy Simpson and Carolyn Phillips; nieces and nephews Clintell, Preslee, Rosella and Brixton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved.
She is greeted in Heaven by sister, Jessica Hosley; first love, Ollie Dannels; and her heroes, Grandpa Trefren and Grandma Dottie.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at the VFW, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.