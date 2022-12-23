North Central Idaho lost a truck driving legend Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Asa James Cook Jr., age 89, died of congestive heart failure at his home in Juliaetta. Asa was born Feb. 11, 1933, to Asa Cook and Carrie (Covert) Cook on the family ranch in Cook’s Canyon. His early years he spent farming and ranching with his 13 brothers and sisters.
He married Shirley Ann (Condrey) Cook on Dec. 29, 1954, in Lewiston. Asa spent his life farming, raising cattle and operating/driving his logging trucks.
“I’m heading out to where the road never ends...
I’ll be driving once again, the old Grey Ghost!
I have taken my last load, for my final trip.
On a road that is paved in gold where the skyline never ends.
And there I will rest, near the meadows and mountains along the Outskirts of Heaven.”
Asa is survived by his son Dave Cook, of Lewiston; three daughters Margaret Bostick, of Pullallup, Wash., Janice Daniels, of Lewiston and Nancy Cook, of Seabrook, Texas; 12 grandkids; 22 great-grandkids; three great-great-grandkids; and siblings Georgia Brotnov, Lloyd Cook, Bill Cook, Mary Loomis and Kathy Grinolds.
Asa was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; his sons Timothy Cook and Eddie Cook; two grandsons Kyle Summers and Zachary Cook; his brothers and sisters; his beloved horse Smokey; and cattle dog Chubby Bear.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at the Juliaetta Community Church.