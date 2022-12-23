Asa James Cook Jr.

North Central Idaho lost a truck driving legend Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Asa James Cook Jr., age 89, died of congestive heart failure at his home in Juliaetta. Asa was born Feb. 11, 1933, to Asa Cook and Carrie (Covert) Cook on the family ranch in Cook’s Canyon. His early years he spent farming and ranching with his 13 brothers and sisters.

He married Shirley Ann (Condrey) Cook on Dec. 29, 1954, in Lewiston. Asa spent his life farming, raising cattle and operating/driving his logging trucks.