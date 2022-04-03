Arvilla May Quesenberry, 92, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home in Lewiston.
Arvilla was born on June 26, 1929, in Elgin, Ore., to Victor and Edna Thompson. The family moved to Athena, Ore., where she attended school, graduating from Athena High School. She next attended and graduated from beauty college in Walla Walla.
Arvilla married Ken Quesenberry Sept. 18, 1949, in Walla Walla. Arvilla had her own beauty shop at the family home there. In 1961, the family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where she again opened up her own beauty shop at the family home. She also worked as a switchboard operator at the community hospital there. In 1971, she and her husband Ken, along with their youngest son Bob moved to Lewiston. She worked briefly as a beautician before taking a job with Consolidated Freightways as a dispatcher and office secretary for 20 years until her retirement. During that time, she belonged to the Teamsters Union.
Arvilla was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi for more than 60 years. She began volunteering as a “Pink Lady,” at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after her husband Ken’s death in 2004. She did that with great joy receiving many pins for her hours of service until the COVID-19 crisis hit.
Arvilla and Ken were members of the Elks Lodge for 50 years. She and Ken spent as much time as possible at the family cabin on Dworshak Reservoir with their family and many friends. She loved to boat and fish for kokanee. She also loved to work outside in her flowerbeds and maintained an immaculate home. Every summer she would can pickled asparagus for the family and friends. She and Ken spent countless hours watching their children play sports.
Survivors include her children, daughter Deborah Mumma and husband Keith of Valley Neb., son Bill Quesenberry and wife Teresa of Pendleton, and son Bob Quesenberry of Lewiston. Arvilla is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arvilla was preceded in death by her husband Ken; parents Victor and Edna Thompson; stepfather James Rolph; brother Harold Thompson; and daughter-in-law Gina Quesenberry.
As per her request, no services are planned. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The Gina Quesenberry Foundation, P.O. Box 506, Lewiston, ID 83501.