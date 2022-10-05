Arthur W. Eaton Jr. ‘Wad’

Arthur Weldon Eaton Jr. “Wad” passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lewiston, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.

Wad was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Clarkston, to his parents, Ruth Hart Eaton and Arthur Weldon Eaton Sr. “Dewey.” He graduated from Colton High School.