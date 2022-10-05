Arthur W. Eaton Jr. ‘Wad’

Arthur Weldon Eaton Jr. “Wad” passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lewiston, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Wad was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Clarkston, to his parents, Ruth Hart Eaton and Arthur Weldon Eaton Sr. “Dewey.” He graduated from Colton High School.
He was drafted into the Army in 1953 during the Korean War and served as a diesel mechanic, keeping generators running at various locations.
He married Carleen Ham Lovejoy on April 28, 1964, in Reno, Nev. They enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage before she passed in 2016.
After years of farming and ranching, he built and operated Eaton’s Mobile Home Court until his death.
He restored numerous old tractors and he loved old cars. He enjoyed participating in the Lewis and Clark Antique Power Club and Crankers Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks.
His greatest joy was being a grandpa and he spent many hours with his granddaughters.
Wad is survived by his daughter, Shelly Bentley, of Ocean Park, Wash.; his son, Hoss Eaton of Lewiston; his stepdaughter Theresa White, of Davenport, Iowa; and his granddaughters, Kindy Ague, Amanda Wickstrom, Abigail Bentley and Naomi Eaton. He is also survived by two brothers, Les and Jerry Eaton.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.