Arthur John Heitstuman was born Sept. 7, 1931, to John and Josephine Sonnen Heitstuman at Uniontown. He passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home from natural causes.
Art attended Hall Country School through fifth grade, then attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Uniontown, graduating in 1949. He worked for several area farmers until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 1, 1952. He completed basic training at San Luis Obispo, Calif., then went to Korea for 18 months. He served in the signal corps, climbing telephone poles, earning the rank of sergeant.
Art married Shirley Meyer on September 22, 1954, in Colton. They moved to Lewiston where he worked at Potlatch Corp. for a short time before moving to a cattle ranch 14 miles west of Clarkston on the Snake River. When Lower Granite Dam was constructed, Art, Shirley and their five children relocated to a ranch near Culdesac in the fall of 1967. He loved farming, ranching and the mountains. He served on several boards throughout the years, including the Culdesac School Board, Sacred Heart Church Council, Predator Control Board, Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Board and the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Art and Shirley retired in 1993 and moved to Clarkston. During his retirement, he enjoyed working in the woods on their property near Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; three sons, Dale (Phyllis), Phil (Alita) and Neil (Brenda) Heitstuman; daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Hasenoehrl; grandchildren, Scott and Sam Milionis, Hailey and Drew Heitstuman, Fr. Chase and Ben (Ashliegh) Hasenoehrl, Morgan (Christopher) Heier, Brian (Stephanie), Craig (Hannah) and Milo Heitstuman and Dan and Aaron Fitting; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Landrus; brother-in-law, Jim (Emma Lou) Meyer; and sisters-in-law, Helen Meyer, Ann Heitstuman and Sherryl Heitstuman.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Heitstuman; parents; sister, Mary Jo; and brothers, Gene, Bob, Harold and Lee. There will be a 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass on Dec. 12, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. A private interment will follow. Memorials can be sent to ISVH Employee Association, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston or Holy Family Catholic School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston.