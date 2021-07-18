Oct. 6, 1929 — June 3, 2021
Arthur H. McInroy, age 91, passed peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer and dementia.
Art will be remembered for his wit, precise engineering approach to life and love of golf and especially tennis. Originally from Clarkston, Art was valedictorian of his 1947 high school class, a 1951 mechanical engineering graduate of Washington State University and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force before moving to San Jose in 1956 to work for General Electric Motor Company. His interests also included ballroom dancing, bridge, skiing and meteorology.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, an older sister, his older brother, and his wife of 61 years, Maureen McInroy, who passed in 2013. Art is survived by his sisters, Shirlene Jutte of Clarkston, and Viola Cram of Missoula, Mont.; children, Valarie (Richard) Arnesen, Bradley (Sherri) McInroy and Tammy (Jerald) Holloway; grandchildren, CJ Arnesen, Kiley McInroy, Kevin McInroy, and Tyler (Kindall) Holloway and Colton Holloway; and great-grandchild, Paizlee Holloway.
Spangler Mortuaries of Los Altos, Calif., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimers’ Association or the American Cancer Society.