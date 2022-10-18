Arthur H. Johnstone Jr.

Arthur H. Johnstone Jr., 95½, of Clarkston, was resting comfortably, peacefully and listening to hymns and passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston.

When asked when he was born, Art says with a grin, “On April 4, 1927, at 6:22 a.m. at the Brooklyn Hospital” to Elizabeth and Arthur H. Johnstone Sr.