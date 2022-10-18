Arthur H. Johnstone Jr., 95½, of Clarkston, was resting comfortably, peacefully and listening to hymns and passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston.
When asked when he was born, Art says with a grin, “On April 4, 1927, at 6:22 a.m. at the Brooklyn Hospital” to Elizabeth and Arthur H. Johnstone Sr.
Arthur studied Brooklynese until the sixth grade and was Sewanhaka High School junior class president and Stanforth Principal Award recipient and was a member of the National Honor Society. He was also Ordinary Seaman in the Merchant Marines one summer to Egypt, India and Pakistan. He graduated from Muskingum College at New Concord, Ohio, and was sophomore class president. He also graduated from Pittsburg-Xenia Seminary, which is now known as Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He served Presbyterian churches in Frankfort Springs and Service, Penn.; Canton, Ohio; Barberton, Ohio; Idaho Falls; and First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston, where there was a very active youth program.
He and Martha Borton were married in Cleveland and they were later divorced.
He moved to Clarkston in 1965, where he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, where he still attended services regularly. He resigned that post in 1970 and went to work as a minister-at-large and presbytery moderator for several congregations. He was a member of the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest, based in Spokane.
In 1970, he became a Real Estate Broker and was the first to receive the Million Dollar Sales Award in Asotin County. Henceforth, he supported himself by real estate alone and gave his ministerial services to many Idaho and Washington communities. He was a member of the Clarkston Rotary Club, where he served as president in 1991 and chairperson of its Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing, during which time he rang the bell for 50 consecutive years. He also served as chairperson of the club’s first outgoing student exchange. He served on the first board of Lewiston-Clarkston Partners Habitat for Humanity. As an original member of the steering committee for Habitat for Humanity, he raised and gave thousands. The Clarkston Boy’s and Girl’s Club also received a portion of donated land.
Arthur and Phyllis Charlo were married Jan. 4, 1997, in Clarkston and she passed away in 2009. In his younger years, he especially enjoyed hunting and one of his most recent hobbies was flying drones.
As a world traveler, he toured dozens of countries while ever continuing to sell real estate. Among countries that he toured, were Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Wales.
Arthur is survived by his brother, Al (Sharon); his four children, Art III (Jan), Tim (Brenda), Anne (Alan) and Sam (Loretta); and his ten grandchildren, Jamie, Jesse (Amanda), Nicole, Josh (Andrea), Jessica, Beth (Chris), Alison (Chris), Courtney (Jorge), Crystal (Justin) and Joyce (David). He is also survived by his 17 great-grandchildren, Conner, Lewis, Kaydence, Brandyn, Reese, Connor, Mackenzie, Gabriel, Clara, Rowan, Brayden, Lucas, Justin, Paige, Saphira, Arya and Taylor. Additionally, he is survived by his nieces and nephews, Leann, Karen, Tom, Peter and Linda, and grandnieces, Gabriella and Leslie.
When asked, “How are you?” Art’s answer would be, “Thankful.”
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at The First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston, marked Matthew 25 Fund, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, WA 99403. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.