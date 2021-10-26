Arthur E. Grabski, 94, a lifetime Grangeville resident and farmer, passed away from various age-related infirmities at his home Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Art was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Lewiston, the son of Emil and Marie Hartert Grabski. He received his grade school education at Star School District No. 13, a one-room country school near Grangeville. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1943 as valedictorian of his class at age 16. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 as an electronic technician. Later, Art attended the University of Idaho and graduated cum laude with a degree in agriculture in 1967. He was initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi Scholastic Honor society.
Art was an Exalted Ruler of the Grangeville Elks Lodge No. 1825 and was Grand Knight of Grangeville Knights of Columbus Council No. 4058; he also was president of the board of directors of the Union Warehouse & Supply Company. He was a lifelong member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. After Art retired from farming, his main hobby was spending his time at his favorite “wood patch” cutting logs and firewood and enjoying being in his timberland.
In 1966, Art married Loretta Zehner, and even though they later divorced, they still remained best of friends until his death.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Marie; his brother, Ernest Grabski; and a stepson, Bob.
Art is survived by seven stepchildren, Elaine, Shirley, Janice, Jon, Mike, James and Debbie, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 17 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 1 p.m. with a funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. A coffee social will follow. The graveside service will be held later.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Please send condolences to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Art’s name to Sts. Peter and Paul School or a charity that brings you joy.