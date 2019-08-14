Arthur “Art” Marton Cornett passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Grangeville, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 69.
Art graduated from Grangeville High School in 1969, then went on to college at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. While at LCSC, he was a member of the college rodeo team. Art went from there to working for a stock contractor in central Washington. He would later drive truck for a few local companies, but eventually became an owner-operator of his logging truck.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. The hobby he loved the most is trapshooting. He was also a member of the Idaho National Guard. Art was a very hard worker, but always made the time to attend the Eagles breakfast for his favorite food: pancakes.
He is survived by daughter Tara LaVonne Mitchell (James), of Garland, Texas; siblings Lazelle A. Hauger (Jon), of Grangeville, Elizabeth (Betty) Essary (Joe), of Portales, N.M., and Wayne M. Cornett (Peggy), of Grangeville; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts Sharon DeBarber, Nancy Cline and Patti Salimier (Milo); and uncle Marvin Newby (Margaret).
Preceding Art in death were his son, Thad Marton; parents Wayne M. and Elizabeth (Newby) Cornett; sister Barbara Crosby (Dennis); and grandmother Anna Newby.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville. Interment of his ashes will occur at the John Day Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.