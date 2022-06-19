Surrounded by loved ones, Artemio “Tim” Rubio Sr. was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ Monday, June 13, 2022.
Born Aug. 17, 1951, in the beautiful Texas hill country to Juanita and Santos Rubio, Timmy spent his childhood and youth surrounded by his 11 siblings in Leakey, Texas.
After graduating high school in 1969, Tim served in the United States Navy. In 1984, he moved to southern Idaho with his wife, Maria, and children.
Eventually making Lewiston his home, Tim devoted his life to helping others. He was an active member of Habit for Humanity, American Legion and several local churches. Tim could always be found doing for others before himself. After retiring from the Idaho Department of Employment after 20 years where he helped so many, Tim spent his days doing what he loved most: taking long walks on the levy, mowing lawns, fishing and checking on his grandkids.
Tim is survived by his four children: Junior (Tosha) Rubio, of Lewiston; Arcelia Rubio, of Clarkston; TC (Jeni) Rubio, of Kennewick, Wash.; and RoxAnne (Christopher) Perez, of Tucson, Ariz. Also surviving are his nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with another one on the way; and lifelong friend, Maria Rubio, of Leakey.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Cody Koth, who cared for and loved Tim the same way Tim cared for others.
Artemio leaves behind a beautiful life of love and memories. He will be greatly missed by everyone who ever had a chance to meet him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.