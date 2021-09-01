Arnold S. Beckman, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. He was born July 23, 1937, to Mable and Arnold O. Beckman in Chicago.
He was a man of many talents and trades, specializing as an electrician. He also served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s. He was happy and funny, a good man who never met a stranger. He loved his children, his dogs and, sometimes, his wife’s cooking.
He is survived by his sons, Kurt and Arnie Beckman, and stepdaughter, Shannon Westerfield.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol Beckman; his parents, Mable and Arnold O. Beckman; and sister, Pat Beckman.