Arnold Joseph Eidam

Oct. 25, 1930 — Oct. 10, 2022
———
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 1:06 am
Oct. 25, 1930 — Oct. 10, 2022
———
Arnold J. Eidam, of Orofino, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Arnie was born in Bismarck, N.D., on Oct. 25, 1930, to Eva and Arnold C. Eidam and lived on a cattle ranch in Sioux County, N.D.
In 1936, the family moved to the Humbird Lumber mill site at Ponder Point on Lake Pend Oreille in Kootenai, Idaho, where Arnie began his schooling. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1948. After two years of college at Gonzaga University and with the start of the Korean War, Arnie qualified for the Aviation Cadet Program and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was commissioned and assigned as a jet fighter pilot to Korea, then to Japan, and later to the S.A.C in Georgia.
After his service, he returned to college at the University of Idaho, graduating with degrees in business and mechanical engineering. He pursued his engineering career around the U.S. In 1968, while living in the Portland, Ore., area, he met and married Nancy Smith of Salem, Ore. Changing careers, Arnie and Nancy established a Morgan Horse Breeding and Training facility near Stayton, Ore., where they remained until their divorce.
In 1992, Arnie returned to Sandpoint to retire. He relocated in 1994 to Orofino to enjoy the friendly area and fine people. Arnie enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and golf. His outlook on life was: “Smile, you’re better looking when you do.”
Arnie is survived by his daughter, Kate Conrad and her husband Nick and their children, Polina and Alek, of Boring, Ore. Also, his sister-in-law, Arline, and nephews, Brad, John and James, and their families in Boise.
