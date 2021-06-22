“Courage is being scared to death and saddling up anyway.” — John Wayne
Arnold Evan Aston died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Harvard after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and kids. He was 68 years old.
Arnie was born May 13, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Kenneth and Estella (Coon) Aston. Arnie was raised on the family farm with his siblings. He attended elementary school in Hollister, Idaho, and junior high and high school in Filer, Idaho, where he graduated in 1971. After high school, Arnie attended College of Southern Idaho for diesel mechanics and worked at the Filer, fish hatchery as well as numerous other jobs in the area. After graduating from CSI, Arnie was employed by Monroc in Idaho Falls and worked as a diesel mechanic.
In 1975, Arnie welcomed his first son, Scott Arnold Aston, and in 1976 and 1978 he welcomed two more boys, Trinity Arnold Aston and Thad Arnold Aston. Arnie embraced fatherhood and loved his boys.
In 1985, Arnie moved to the Palouse area and started working for Bear Creek Cabinets in Moscow. It’s there where he met the love of his life Coots Browning and her children Tanya and BJ. The couple were married Feb. 23, 1989, and made their home in Potlatch where they together raised their blended family.
Arnie had the knowledge and love for craftsmanship and spent the last 30-plus years working as a contractor. Arnie could build and fix anything. He worked for many years for Humble Homes and Rex Lunsford Homes, which is where he was working at the time of his retirement. Arnie loved hunting, camping and fishing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and canning. He enjoyed playing games with his family. Arnie loved spending time with his family, friends and his animals (Rain, Lady and Roscoe). He enjoyed playing his guitar for his wife and kids and they spent many evenings sitting around a campfire listening to him play and sing. Arnie was a huge fan of John Wayne and a lover of all Western movies. Often, to his kids and grandkids annoyance, he would have a John Wayne Western or some type of Western movie playing. Arnie was a kind and gentle man, seldom raising his voice and loved by all, he had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing whomever was around.
Arnie was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Park Aston; a son Scott Arnold Aston; and one older brother Kenneth Vern Aston. He is survived by his wife, Coots Aston of Harvard; and his four children, Trint Aston of Harvard, Thad Aston of Pasco, Tanya Mitzimberg (TJ) of Garfield, and BJ Koester of Logan, Utah; his six grandchildren Cody Aston, Tyler Aston, KC Mitzimberg, Max Mitzimberg, Bo Mitzimberg and Keira Koester; his mother, Estelle Aston of Twin Falls; two brothers, Earl Aston (Barbara) of Moscow, and Alan Aston (Dona) of Twin Falls; and two sisters, Kay Locke of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lynda Heath (Eddy) of Amboy, Wash.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Harvard Hall in Harvard. Please bring a story to share as we celebrate the life of one of the best.
