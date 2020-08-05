Arnold Charles Van Pelt, 60, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born Feb. 13, 1960, in Pendleton, Ore., he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 31 years. He was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1979 to 1992, aboard the USS Norton Sound. Arnold was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe of Idaho. Mr. Van Pelt was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 860 in Cleveland.
Arnold was the beloved husband of Pamela JoAnne Van Pelt; loving father of Brent Dwayne Van Pelt, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, and Layla Marie Van Pelt, of Ohio City; cherished grandfather of Savannah Jane Van Pelt; dear brother of Donna LeClaire, Laurie Bob McMasters, Amelia Spaulding and Jennette Scott; and nephew of Silas Whitman.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Janice Van Pelt; and siblings Louie LeClair III, Thomas LeClaire, Watkins LeClaire, Lance Spaulding and Wilbur Spaulding Jr.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.