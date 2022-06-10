Arlys was born March 27, 1956, in Lewiston to Clarence and Ruby (Detterman) Johnson. She passed peacefully at her home Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was 66 years old.
Arlys graduated from Clarkston High School in 1973. In 1977, she married Earl Buell and they welcomed a daughter, Kylie Jo, on May 24, 1979. They later divorced. Arlys married David E. Kendall in Seaside, Ore., on July 8, 1986. They were married for 35 years.
Arlys worked various jobs throughout her life and spent her last 22 working years at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program.
Arlys enjoyed camping at Wallowa Lake, Teal Camp and Three Rivers, fishing on the Tucannon, trips to Cannon Beach, watching movies, shopping, reading, word searches and spending time with friends and family.
Arlys is survived by her loving husband, Dave Kendall, at their Clarkston home; daughter Kylie (James) Buell, of Lind, Wash.; grandchildren Jessica (Zach) Zimmer, Dylan Lasen and Drake Lasen; great-grandson Easton; sister Janelle Aldrich, of Cannon Beach; niece Kelly Aldrich; and nephews Drew Aldrich and Daren Johnson.
Arlys was preceded in death by her parents; brother Dal Johnson; and niece Darcy Johnson.
The family would like to thank Elite Home Health and Hospice, as well as friend Kathy Rail for all of their help and compassion in caring for Arlys.
There will be a potluck celebration of life at 1 p.m., July 16, at the Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.