Arlyne Marie (Phar Johnson) Clemm was born Dec. 22, 1946, to Cecil and Lola Phar in Spokane. She went to be with her beloved husband on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, while at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center. She passed away due to urosepsis following a fall that caused a broken hip.
At 8 months of age, Arlyne’s father gave her to his sister and her husband, Margaret (Phar) and Alfred Johnson to raise. She was very close with her other aunt and uncle, Myrtle (Phar) and Elmer Bell, as well. Arlyne graduated from Orofino High School in 1966. She then attended Lewis-Clark Normal School (Lewis-Clark State College) and graduated on May 19, 1971, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education with a minor in special education and high school history.
On the same day she graduated, she married the love of her life, Larry Berton Clemm. In the process, she gained three step-children, Terry, Deaona and Raymond Clemm. They made their home outside of Troy and then later moved to Bear Ridge in Kendrick, where they lived until Larry passed. Arlyne later decided to make her home in Juliaetta, where she lived until she passed away.
In 1965, Arlyne started to participate in community efforts to help establish the Orofino City Library. She then later helped with the Lewis-Clark College Library and the Deary City Library. She was a room mother for the students of Troy Elementary and Juliaetta Elementary. Arlyne was also a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide in the Kendrick School District and Whitepine School District from 1973-83. She was an Assistance Organizer for the junior and senior classes at Kendrick High School, as well. For a period of time, starting in 1979, she was a radio dispatcher for the Palouse-Clearwater Search and Rescue and Latah Hash. She also had been a live-in companion for elderly patients.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, learning about the history of the area in which she lived and, above all, enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Arlyne was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; birth father, Cecil; foster parents, Alfred and Margaret Johnson; stepson, Terry Clemm; and half-brothers, Donald Herschel and Eugene Phar.
She is survived by her three brothers, Merlin (Jeanie) Johnson of Lewiston, Darold Johnson of Orofino, Max Johnson of Plattsmouth, Neb., and half-brother, James LaVoie of Lakeside, Ariz.; two step-children, Deaona Chamberlain and Raymond Clemm; daughter-in-law, Diane Clemm of Kendrick; grandson, Brian (Kelsie) Clemm of Kendrick; granddaughter, Cristina Clemm and great-grandson, Ashjen, both of Moscow; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arlyne’s wishes were to have her ashes spread in the same location as her husband’s.