Arlene Y. Peel

Arlene Yvonne Peel, 85, finished her journey on Earth and went home to the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lewiston.
Arlene died from natural causes while being cared for by Royal Plaza staff and in the physical and spiritual presence of family and friends. Arlene had called Royal Plaza her home since 2018 when she and her husband, Len, transitioned to easier living arrangements.
Arlene was born May 7, 1936, the only child of Zella Jordan Davis and Elwood Davis. Her family lived in Weippe where Arlene grew up and attended school. She graduated from the Weippe High School in 1954. Throughout her childhood and young adult years, Arlene spent cherished time with her maternal grandparents, Zan and Ethel Jordan, and her paternal grandparents, Paul and Bertha Davis. She told many stories of Weippe homesteads, an Orofino boarding house, a Lower Fords Creek ranch, as well as her uncle Harold “Red” Jordan’s barber shop and her aunt Isabelle Jordan’s beauty shop. Arlene remained close to their daughters, cousins Joann and Janice. Arlene shared fond memories of time spent with her Jordan grandparents at their business, Zan’s Tavern, which was located along U.S. Highway 12 between Orofino and Greer.
After graduation, Arlene traveled a bit then moved to Lewiston. Returning to Orofino, Arlene worked as a cook and server until being employed by Idaho State Hospital North. Both Arlene and her mother, Zella, worked at the hospital. Arlene was hired by the Idaho State Liquor store where she advanced to manager of the Orofino store. Arlene transferred to manage the Lewiston downtown liquor store where she enjoyed her career until her retirement.
In 1983, while living in Orofino, Arlene met and soon married the love of her life, Leonard Peel. Len worked for the Idaho Correctional Institution in Orofino until retirement. After retirement, Arlene and Len realized their dream of traveling extensively in their RV. Many memories were made as they explored the U.S., visiting family members and making many friends along the way.
Arlene was a gifted artist, dabbling in drawing and oil painting, although family duties superseded the creative outlet. She had always hoped to pursue the arts again when time allowed. Arlene enjoyed flower gardening and marveled at the birds that spent time in her yard, ensuring that their needs were met when they visited.
Arlene’s cooking skills will be remembered by many, as her love language was to provide copious amounts of homemade delicious food. A smile would spread across her face when family, friends and guests would leave her table fully satisfied.
As a long-standing member of Orchards Baptist Church, she could often be found in the kitchen where she exercised her culinary skills. She cherished her friends and family at Orchards Baptist and was quite involved until health concerns prevented her attendance. She and Len spent many years in service to God through the ministries provided through the church.
Arlene was blessed with four daughters before she met Len. Her four children, plus Len’s five children, and another daughter by informal adoption, made a large family which she loved and prayed for regularly.
She felt it a great privilege to provide a place for family events and the Peel home was the central point of many celebrations.
Arlene was preceded in death by Len, her husband of 37 years.
Those left to cherish Arlene’s memory are her daughters, Tami Anderson (Dan) Wayt, of Orofino, Tracey Vaughan Lago, of Somersworth, N.H., Toni Bainbridge (David) Roehl, of Salem, Ore., and Tara Bainbridge (Victor) Peterson, as well as Tammi Clark Harris, of Colorado Springs, Colo. Len’s children are Charlie (Monica) Peel, of Santa, Idaho, Leonard “Buddy” (Liz) Peel, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Linda Peel (Roy) Michael, of Emida, Idaho, Mary Peel Holliman, of Lewiston, and Denese Peel Gleason, of Lewiston. In addition to her 10 children, there are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Along with Arlene’s family, there are those loved as family who will greatly miss Arlene, but all will treasure their memories of time spent with her.
At Arlene’s request, no formal services will be held. A small gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials in Arlene’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.