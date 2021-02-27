May 19, 1926 - Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
“May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.”
Today it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful mother, Arlene Fleshman. On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Mom earned her wings. Today Arlene is reunited with her Lord and Savior and the love of her earthly life, Delmar Fleshman.
For 70 years, our beloved father, who preceded Arlene in death, had an unbreakable bond with her. They did everything together. From this union came four loving daughters and one son, Delmar John Fleshman, who preceded them both in death. Arlene also had one brother, Leroy Peters, of Washington, who preceded her in death.
We, the blessed daughters, were always front and center in our mom’s world, and we are eternally grateful to have had such a devoted mother. Surviving daughters are Joy Fleshman, of Nevada; Darlene Gulstrom, of Washington; Sherry Kammers, of California; and Melinda Roskind, of California. Arlene also had five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom she loved to dote over, and she was so very proud of each of them.
Arlene was extremely creative and could always make something special out of nothing. She was an excellent cook and excelled at baking. Mom also was a meticulous seamstress. She collected and refurbished antiques alongside our father. This was not a mere hobby but became a business Arlene and Delmar shared and enjoyed immensely. Arlene had a natural talent for embroidery and fixing antique clothes, linens and crocheted items. Mom poured love, time and attention into restoration.
A memory and loving characteristic of Arlene’s is she never knew a stranger. She loved meeting new people and entertaining friends. At our home the door was always open. Arlene treated everyone like family. If you just dropped by, it was as if she had been waiting for you. Everyone was welcomed with open arms and refreshments.
Mom’s favorite song was “Amazing Grace,” and her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 23. Arlene often spoke lovingly about her heavenly home. Jesus meant life to Mom, and from a young age, Arlene was definitely heaven-bound. The Bible was as important to Mom as breathing, and our home life ran parallel with these eternal truths.
As a family, we enjoyed going to the beach together. We had what we called “our own private beach,” plenty of barbecues and picnics, as well as many outdoor/indoor games.
Our favorite memories came from our yearly vacation to Seaside, Ore. Mom would always make our vacation special by preparing homemade foods, desserts and special treats to enjoy. Seaside became our second home in our formative years, and Arlene knew how to make any place feel like home. Arlene knew the importance of family, and everything we did was first and foremost as a family. We were always together as we all grew up.
Arlene was content with the simple pleasures in life. Mom had a tender heart and was always available to help those who were hurting or in need. Wherever she went, Arlene effortlessly started conversations with people. Mom loved getting to know people wherever life took her. She made many friends over the years by just starting a conversation. It was one of many hands-on lessons Mom taught us.
Arlene was the best cheerleader a girl could ask for and loved to hear about our lives. Mom found such great joy in family and friends. Arlene had a loving and giving heart. Each of us are better people because of her unwavering commitment to doing the right things for the right reasons.
And so, Dear Mother, until we reunite on the other side, there will always be an empty place in our hearts with Mom etched on it.
“A Mother and Daughter’s love is never separated.”
We love you, Mom.