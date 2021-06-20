Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Arlene Faye Goldner went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was everyone’s mom, grandma or best friend. She worked at Twin City Foods for 20 years and then retired. She then worked at Clearwater River Casino for an additional 17 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamera (Vaughn) Lewis of Spokane Valley, Wash., son, Shawn (Mary) Goldner of Bacliff, Texas. Four grandsons, Jerrod and Joshua Casteel of Clarkston and Tarryn and Theo (Ailee) Goldner of Texas, and great-grandson Milo Goldner of Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Victoria and brothers Marv (Saundra) and Phil. Sisters-in-law Judy, Donna, Lu and brother-in-law Denny. She had numerous cousins (Ida Town) nieces and nephews not to mention numerous extended family that called her mom or grandma.
Cremations has taken place. She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Bud” Goldner; her sisters, Kathy and Yvonne; brother, Orlando; sisters-in-law, LaDonna, Loni; brothers-in-law Smokey, Sonny and Charles; and her parents Phil and Muriel Bruni.
She always donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, but if you would like, please donate to a charity of your choosing.
We wish to thank all the friends that helped us over the last few days. We would like to personally thank Chrystal and Daniel Winslow and friends, without them we couldn’t have made it through this.
There will be a memorial potluck picnic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Beachview Park. Please bring your chairs, photos and any stories of mom.