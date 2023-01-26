Arlen M. Nicholson passed on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston with his family by his side. He was 89 years old. Arlen was born July 20, 1933, in Winchester to Raymond and Mildred (Thomason) Nicholson. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952.
Arlen was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and camping. He was an avid golfer who scored three holes-in-one in his lifetime.
Arlen worked for Star Motor Freight and then Inland Motor freight before working at Erb Hardware at their downtown location managing the catalog department. He moved into the printing/publishing business for more than 20 years, briefly owning the Clarkston Herald weekly newspaper, then working for Tribune Publishing Company/Western Printing Center and finally Washington State University Printing Services. He left printing for a short ownership in Lewiston Cleaning Works and Ellis Cleaners before selling and retiring.
In later years, he wintered in Wellton, Ariz., with Leah (Wilson) Nicholson before moving back to Lewiston and residing at Royal Plaza.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mildred Nicholson; a daughter, Linda Hendrix; a son, Norman Nicholson; in addition to his wife Leah (Wilson) Nicholson. Arlen is survived by two sons, Tedd and Brian Nicholson; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, with Mountain View Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.