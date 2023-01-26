Arlen M. Nicholson

Arlen M. Nicholson passed on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston with his family by his side. He was 89 years old. Arlen was born July 20, 1933, in Winchester to Raymond and Mildred (Thomason) Nicholson. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952.

Arlen was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and camping. He was an avid golfer who scored three holes-in-one in his lifetime.

