Ariadna Blanco Gonzalez Parkin passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, sharing her final goodbye with her family, which had all gathered to usher her into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ.
Ariadna was born in Guantanamo, Cuba, March 20, 1934. Ariadna was 85 years old at the time of her death, although at her last birthday party, she claimed she was 100 years old.
Ariadna was a paradox. On one hand, she was a sweet loving person who went out of her way to make every stranger her friend. She was fiercely protective of her family and could become a formidable adversary if her family was imperiled by others. She also held very strong beliefs that women were equal to any man; however, every man was expected to actively provide for his family.
Ariadna believed that grandchildren were created to be spoiled and she was famous for taking her grandchildren on fun cross-country road trips. In fact, her grandchildren’s parents were often lectured about being too strict, if they were corrected in her presence. However, she had legendary status as a marksman with her shoe, if she decided her children or grandchildren had crossed the line.
She was known locally as the peacock lady because of her love for peacocks and birds in general. In fact, she once got so angry with her son-in-law that she refused to speak to him for more than a week because he would not let her new peacock ride in the cab of his new truck. Instead, he cruelly made the young peacock ride in a box in the bed of his covered truck bed.
Life for Ariadna was an adventure, to be enjoyed, with family and friends. She was never in a hurry to be anywhere and when she finally showed up, she was always right on time. Ariadna was always comfortable in her own skin and welcoming to all others as they are. She worked in many different jobs as she and her children traveled around the country with her husband, James, who was a career U.S. Navy sailor. Ariadna owned and operated several of her own businesses, but her most rewarding work was with kids in Head Start and as a teacher’s aide in Alaska.
Ariadna had an unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father and his church. She joined her parents, husband, brother and sister, who preceded her in passing. Ariadna is survived by her sister, Nelida, her daughter, Patricia, her son, James, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Ariadna’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Ripon Avenue in Lewiston. Family and friends are invited to be with us as we celebrate Mom’s life and share memories.
Email lhparkin@gmail.com for a call-in number for the service.