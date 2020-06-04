Ardith T. Stewart, 96, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes Cottage House in Lewiston.
She was born May 22, 1924, to William H. and Nellie (Shook) Trotter in Princeton, Idaho. Ardith graduated from Potlatch High School and was the last surviving member of her class. She was a homemaker and very much enjoyed caring for everyone around her and those she loved dearly.
She married Max L. Stewart on Feb. 6, 1946, in Moscow. They made their home in Potlatch until moving to Lewiston in 1947. In 1978, they settled on a 24-acre piece of property on the Gilbert Grade near Orofino where they farmed and raised timber. In 2001, they moved back to Lewiston, where Ardith stayed for her remaining years.
Ardith was a member of the Orchards United Methodist Church. She also loved to cook and go on fishing and camping trips, as well as often making trips to the casino. Traveling was something that they cherished and experienced trips all over the Western United States. Most of all she took every chance she could to spend time with her family. Max and Ardith were married for 66 years until Max passed away Nov. 26, 2012.
She is survived by her three sons, Bill (Shari) Stewart, of Lewiston, Mike (Barbara) Stewart, of Moscow, and Scott (Nan) Stewart, of Red Bluff, Calif.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max, and sister Donna Rueppel.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.