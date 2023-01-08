Ardeth Faye Riechers, 91, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. Ardeth “Ardy” was born July 14, 1931 in Lewiston, to Larry and Bertha St. Marie. She was one of the first babies born at the “new” St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ardy spent her childhood in Clarkston, attending school at Holy Family. She moved with her family to Craigmont, in her early teenage years, where she continued her education and later met and married Alvin Ralstin. They settled in the Mohler area, where they farmed and raised six children. They later divorced after many years of marriage.
Ardy was active in all of her children’s activities, including 4-H, athletic events and church and school functions. While she was a loyal fan and spectator of her children’s many activities, she also volunteered to provide leadership, acting as a 4-H leader for many years and as the Nezperce High School girls’ track coach. She was also a member of the Nezperce Christian Church.
Ardy was very involved in the Idaho Democratic Party, serving as the Lewis County Chairwoman for many years and, because of her political knowledge and hard work, was offered the opportunity to work in Senator Frank Church’s office in Washington, D.C. She remained active and interested in politics and world events until the time of her death.
Ardy was well known for her cooking abilities and co-owned and operated AJJ’s Catering in Nezperce and also cooked at the Camas Club in Craigmont.
Later in life, Ardy married Jim Riechers and moved to Florence, Ore., where she enjoyed living by the ocean. She also loved to travel and, during this time, had the opportunity to travel around the world, from China to Antarctica. Ardy also became an avid Seattle Seahawks fan and, when they were playing, you could find her in front of the television wearing her No. 3 jersey and rooting on her team.
Ardy’s greatest pride was her large family. She was able to spend her last years traveling to each of her children’s homes, spending time and creating wonderful memories. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her kindness and especially her sense of humor.
Ardy is survived by all six children: Yvette Baune (Terry), of Hayden Lake, Idaho; Charlene Ralstin, of Peoria, Ariz.; Diane Baune, of Boise; Kevin Ralstin (Barb), of Tekoa, Wash.; Lynn Wessels, of Genesee; and Mike Ralstin (Jill), of Lewiston. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Ardy was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Bertha; a brother, Gary; and two granddaughters, April Stamsos and Christy Baune. A celebration of Ardy’s life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the kind staff at Generations, Advanced Home Health Care and Hospice and Open Arms Home Care for the care they provided in Ardy’s final months.