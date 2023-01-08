Ardeth Faye Riechers, 91, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. Ardeth “Ardy” was born July 14, 1931 in Lewiston, to Larry and Bertha St. Marie. She was one of the first babies born at the “new” St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ardy spent her childhood in Clarkston, attending school at Holy Family. She moved with her family to Craigmont, in her early teenage years, where she continued her education and later met and married Alvin Ralstin. They settled in the Mohler area, where they farmed and raised six children. They later divorced after many years of marriage.

Ardy was active in all of her children’s activities, including 4-H, athletic events and church and school functions. While she was a loyal fan and spectator of her children’s many activities, she also volunteered to provide leadership, acting as a 4-H leader for many years and as the Nezperce High School girls’ track coach. She was also a member of the Nezperce Christian Church.