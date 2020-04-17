Anuel Scott Jackson, 57, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, of heart complications.
He was born Sept. 12, 1962, to Jabob and Frances Jackson, in Lewiston. He is one of many siblings. He was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe. He grew up and after his accident that left him in a wheelchair, he returned to the family property on Webb Road, where he stayed till he was placed in nursing facilities for care.
He attended and graduated from Lapwai High School in the Class of 1981. After that, he put his time to working as a sawyer, firefighter and enjoyed gunsmithing for family, friends and himself. He then attended Lewis-Clark State College for small-business management. He enjoyed wrestling in school and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool.
He never married, but had multiple dogs that kept him company, and he put his love toward them.
Survivors are sisters Venus Endicott, of Lewiston, Leslie (John) Wormell, of Lewiston, and Sylvia Jackson, of Lapwai; brothers include Robert Jackson, of Clarkston, Jacob (aka Boone) Jackson, residing at the family home, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Jackson, of Lewiston.
Preceding him in death were paternal grandparents David (Alice) Jackson; maternal grandparents Asa (Narcissa) Slow; his parents, Jacob (Frances) Jackson; sisters Patty Jackson and Bonnie Wright; brothers Darrel Jackson and Eddie Jackson; nephew William Hendricks; brothers-in-law Keith Hendricks and Kanie St. Paul; and his best female dog, Daisy Girl.
Thank you to all the health care professionals and friends who were a part of his journey. “It wasn’t the easiest road but it was one hell of a ride.” — Anuel Jackson.
A small family and friends celebration of life gathering will be determined at a later date to lay him to rest.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity/organization of your choice.