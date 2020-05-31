Anthony “Tony” Utke

Anthony “Tony” Earl Utke, 69, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 11, 1951, in Lewiston, to Earl and Phyllis (Litzenberger) Utke, the first of three boys. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1970. He married Carol Lacey in 1976 and soon after they welcomed a daughter, Chandra. They later divorced, but remained forever friends.
Tony was a very gifted and talented carpenter as well as an accomplished cement mason. He worked for a variety of contractors throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He and his brother, Jim, moved to Kamiah in the summer of ’77, where they assisted Bill Lane in construction and completion of the Pine Ridge Subdivision, a project they took much pride in. After retiring, he continued to help family and friends with home projects and repairs.
Tony enjoyed the outdoors, rafting and hunting; Joseph Plains was a favorite for he and his brothers. Everyone who knew Tony enjoyed his great sense of humor as he was well versed in many topics. He never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughter Chandra (Bob) Lundeberg; grandchildren Brendan, Kailee and Caden Lanman; a great-granddaughter, Emery; brothers Jim and Bob (Deb) Utke; aunt Joy Paulson, of Rosalia, Wash.; and several nieces and great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Glide high, dear friend.