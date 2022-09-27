Anthony “Tony” John Jentges

As he was walking down the wheat field he looked back and said goodbye to his beautiful wife and left the world behind Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Tony was the youngest of eight born to Carl and Dorothy (Wassmuth) Jentges on Jan. 30, 1948. Being the youngest allowed him to benefit from the lessons given by his siblings, from saddling the hogs for a race to hopping on the bull from the fence for a quick rodeo ride. They also helped hone his quick wit, which led him to teasing anyone who he liked. His education started with grade school at Greencreek, high school at St. Gertrude’s Academy, and then a Bachelor of Arts degree at Carroll College. His aspirations of beginning a career in teaching were altered by his sole lottery win when Uncle Sam called him into the U.S. Army. He was lucky enough to have skills that allowed him to spend his enlistment in Germany. Following his discharge, he returned to the family farm with his parents. During the start of his farming career, he polished his teasing skills on numerous cousins, nephews and nieces that visited the farm.