Anthony “Tony” John Jentges

As he was walking down the wheat field he looked back and said goodbye to his beautiful wife and left the world behind Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Tony was the youngest of eight born to Carl and Dorothy (Wassmuth) Jentges on Jan. 30, 1948. Being the youngest allowed him to benefit from the lessons given by his siblings, from saddling the hogs for a race to hopping on the bull from the fence for a quick rodeo ride. They also helped hone his quick wit, which led him to teasing anyone who he liked. His education started with grade school at Greencreek, high school at St. Gertrude’s Academy, and then a Bachelor of Arts degree at Carroll College. His aspirations of beginning a career in teaching were altered by his sole lottery win when Uncle Sam called him into the U.S. Army. He was lucky enough to have skills that allowed him to spend his enlistment in Germany. Following his discharge, he returned to the family farm with his parents. During the start of his farming career, he polished his teasing skills on numerous cousins, nephews and nieces that visited the farm.
After a few years he attended a community dance where a pretty blonde came up and punched him in the leg for not asking her to dance yet. Turns out, Geralyn piqued his interest. They stayed devoted in marriage for nearly 48 years and had four children together. He encouraged attaining higher education to his kids through reading to them nightly, prioritizing school and supporting their endeavors in nearly every way imaginable. All four of them achieved degrees, an accomplishment he was very proud of. This pride was surpassed with the arrival of every grandchild which afforded him the ability bestow his special brand of spoiling.
Tony had a quick wit and was known to surprise those he knew and just met with his joking. Though he did not like large crowds, he enjoyed the sporadic visitor and when the farm turned into the gathering place for many relatives and friends, resulting in the farm becoming a tent city around the Fourth of July.
Tony had a great affinity for babies. He would seek out any infant wherever he went and could not seem to hold them long enough for his liking. He also had an interest in helping people with disabilities and their families and caregivers through his work with R&T Agency.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Geralyn Jentges; children Raymond (Tina), Dorothy, Dan (Kristen), Russel (Lauren); grandchildren Casey (Mitchell) Young, Riley, Ryan, Clara, Annelise, Charles and Nora; siblings John, Tom, Rosemary Rabdau, Mary Jo Seymour and Pat Stach; brother-in-law Dave Griffith; as well as Geri’s sister and brothers.
Preceding his death were his parents; sister Anne Griffith; brother Harry Jentges; sisters-in-law Mary Jentges and Kathy Jentges; and brothers-in-law Jerry Rabdau, Johnny Seymour and Adrian Stach.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Greencreek. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., with Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. He will be placed to rest at the Greencreek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Granegville. Condolences may be submitted online to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flower, please consider donating to your favorite local charity, medical support organizations or youth scholarships.