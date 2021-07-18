Anthony Robert “Tony” Teel, 71, of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Tony was born Aug. 18, 1949, to Robert and Verda Smith Teel. He spent his early years on the family ranch near Troy, Ore. The family later moved to Harmony Heights, near Orofino in 1955, where Tony attended grade school through high school, graduating from Orofino High School in 1967. He would grow up being outnumbered by his two sisters but took an interest in horses after working with his first horse Blaze.
His mother taught him to fish, which would be a lifelong love. Notably, one of his favorite places to camp and fish being the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Tony also had a fondness for cars — while most would be either black, white, or gray thanks to him being color blind.
After graduation in 1967 from Orofino High School, Tony joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1973. After two years of college at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, he joined the laborers union and later the ironworkers union, kicking off a lengthy career in commercial construction and ironwork. One of his biggest dreams in life was to build skyscrapers, and Tony had two opportunities to do so in San Francisco in the late 1970s. He was a superintendent for W.A. Strom Contracting out of Orofino and Wasco Corp., out of Clarkston through the 1980 and into the 1990s. He started his own company, Teel Construction Inc., in 1995 and ran that up until his retirement in 2008 and was well known to be one of the hardest working men you would ever come upon.
In 1972, he met Denise Gustin, and they wed in 1977, going on to have two children, Rickie and Jared. While the two later divorced, they maintained a lifelong friendship.
After retiring in 2008, Tony spent his time vacationing in Costa Rica, camping and fishing with his family and friends and supporting the local Washington State University and Gonzaga sports teams. He loved his grandkids very much, and always kept a popsicle in the freezer for their visits.
Tony was predeceased by his father Robert (1972), mother Verda (1995) and sister Timi (1987). He is survived by his sister Terri (Dan) Huffman of Clarkston, daughter Rickie Teel of Asotin, son Jared Teel of Spokane. Grandchildren Logan Knight, Ariah Knight, Marrin Teel and Broox Lerandeau. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.