Anthony Nicholas Wassmuth

Anthony Nicholas Wassmuth, 97, was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Greencreek, to Clemens and Elizabeth Schmidt Wassmuth.

Tony was the last surviving sibling, one of 12 children growing up in a large family. Tony passed from this world Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, surrounded by his family.

