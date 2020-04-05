Anthony James Deno gained his wings Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born April 23, 1995, in Lewiston, to Darla and John Deno. His life started out much more difficult than the average person; at the age of 2, he was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome.
His first caregiver was his Grandma Judy Pixler; she would help Darla out a lot with taking care of him. She would often take Anthony to her house, where he would spend time with his favorite person in the world, Grandpa John Pixler. His love of his grandfather was just as strong as his love for water, which he thrived on. Taking him to the beach was one of his favorite pastimes. He would play in the water for hours if you let him, and if his family needed a break from the water, he was on the beach trying to eat the sand.
Anthony was one of the smartest people you would ever meet; he constantly would get through child locks and would even pretend to want to give you a kiss just so he could bite you. He really loved the outdoors and even went camping a couple of times in his life; the times he did go camping were some of the most exciting times he experienced. At the age of 21, he graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School on June 4, 2016. Graduating was one of the biggest accomplishments of his life.
Anthony was a boy whose smile instantly made you fall in love, because it was so bright and vibrant that you couldn’t help but to smile with him. His smile impacted everyone who met him; despite his health issues, his smile hardly left his face. And, boy, did that smile light up his face. Although he had a smile that could light up a room, he also had a unique relationship with his brother, Nicholas “Nick” Hiebert. That relationship entailed Anthony biting his hand toward his brother in anger and Nick would look at him and pretend to do it back. This unique relationship was a cover-up, though; in reality Nick and Anthony liked to cuddle on the couch. Anthony also enjoyed watching Nick play his video games. His other brother, Jacob, was a big part of his life. From an early age, Jacob would always talk for Anthony, take care of Anthony and was by his side until the very end.
Anthony was preceded in death by his aunt, Kelleigh Fowler, who he is dancing with in heaven. Anthony was survived by his grandparents, Judy and John Pixler; mother Darla Deno; his father and stepmom, John and Jeanie Deno; his brothers, Jacob Deno and Nicholas “Nick” Hiebert; and his “girlfriend,” Kalie Brown. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and many family members.