On Thursday, March 18, 2021, we lost Annie Amy Ellenwood, 71, because of COVID-19.
Amy, a Dine’ woman would fondly say, “I was born in the dirt ... in a hogan” Nov. 4, 1949, near Table Mesa, N.M. She was born to Dobie Benally and Marie Barber Benally. Her maternal clan is Red Running into the Water People clan and her paternal clan is Towering House clan.
Amy was a fluent Navajo speaker (Dine bizaad) and learned English in elementary school. After a late start to school, Amy attended Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore. She made lifelong friends with other Native women from across the country and kept in touch with many of them. In the summer, she sought domestic work in the area to earn money. After graduating high school, she relocated to the Bay Area to learn clerical work and lived with other Native women who pursued urban Indian dreams.
In 1971, Amy married her Nimipuu lover and lifelong companion, Dewayne Ellenwood on Dec. 25. As a young couple they enjoyed powwows throughout California, with Dewayne fancy dancing. Amy enjoyed watching her husband play basketball at Indian tournaments and dance at powwows. Her love for tournaments and powwows was a skill she continued to hone with her own children, nieces, nephews and family across the West. Eventually, her urban Indian love story shifted to the reservation as the lovers returned to raise their family in Kamiah. She would remain a Dine’ woman in Nimiipuu country, and most people upriver knew her for her Navajo frybread or through her service to the Nez Perce Tribal Gaming Enterprises. It is said that before she retired from Itse’ Ye-Ye Casino, “she ran the casino from her desk.” Amy enjoyed every aspect of working at the casino, especially her co-workers. After 15 years of service to the casino, she would often tease her Nimiipuu haama that she knew more people than he did — and he agreed.
After retirement, Amy enjoyed being a snowbird in Tucson, Ariz., and spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and attending concerts with her husband, and constant texting or chatting with old California friends, family and siblings to keep updated on the joys of life. She was a Gonzaga basketball fan unless she was with her daughter in Tucson, and then she was a Gonzaga and Arizona basketball fan. She treasured her visits to her homelands and was honored when her sisters would butcher a sheep for her return.
Most of all, she was a proud Dine’ who enjoyed living in Nimiipuu country. She had a quiet strength, a wealth of knowledge gained through lived experience, and the most beautiful laughter that her close family will miss. Her frybread and tortillas live on in her family, whom she shared her cooking with.
After completing her journey to the spirit world, she will be greeted and embraced by her eldest son, Darryll D. Ellenwood, mother, Marie Barber Benally, father, Dobie Benally, and older sister, Sally Hogue.
Blessed to share 50 years of a wonderful life together, she is survived by her “Lover” Dewayne K. Ellenwood. And her blood reigns on within her son Travis Ellenwood and daughter Cheryl Ellenwood. In Ellenwood tradition, several grandsons were honored to call her masani or nali, including Lorenzo Ellenwood, Awan Ellenwood, Moses Ellenwood, Teo Castro and Luca Castro. She continues to feel the love and strength of siblings Helen Stanley, Rose Willie, Lillian Lockwood, Alice Rakestraw, Louise Tonya Watchmen, and Roy and David Benally.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the family with kindness, prayers, food or donations. The outpouring of support from friends, family and kind strangers has been overwhelming and uplifting. Qeci’yew’yew and Ahee’hee.
For the safety of everyone, a private burial service will be held at a future date. A virtual private memorial will be held for her close friends and family members, both near and far. There is also an online memorial available at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1332/Annie-Ellenwood/obituary.html#tribute-start.