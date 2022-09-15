Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, 91, formerly of Sandpoint, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home at The Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a stranger. She grew up in Radersburg, where she met her first love, Vernon Kalar. They were married in 1951, in Townsend, Mont. They were blessed with three children, Shirley, Fred and Gerald. In the 1970s, the family settled in Sandpoint.
After the couple parted ways, she graduated from cooking school at Glasgow Air Force Base (AFB), Mont., in 1979. She put her new skills to work customizing wedding cakes and cooking for the locals of the Sandpoint area.
Annie later married John Poelstra in Townsend on July 28, 1992. They spent time between their two homes in Cocolalla, Idaho, as well as in Townsend. They had many great adventures. Annie loved creating things and had a talent for turning random things into timeless treasures. In 2008, time stood still for Annie when John passed away. With time, she found new passions at Orchards Assisted Living Center. Annie enjoyed photography, bird watching and feeding the squirrels. She liked Wii bowling, puzzles and bingo.
Annie leaves behind her children, Shirley (Dan) Mellor, of Mayer, Ariz., Fred (Terri) Kalar, of Elma, Wash., and Gerald (Monica) Kalar, of Lewiston; grandchildren Jennifer Johnson, Katie (Zach) Whitlock and Dylan Kalar; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Manuel) Rodrigues, of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and her sister-in-law, Alena Brown, of Sandpoint.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Coffelt Funeral Chapel, 109 N. Division Ave., in Sandpoint, and a graveside burial will follow.
Cards may be sent to the family at 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston, ID 83501. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia (community activities, in honor of Annie), 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston, ID 83501; or the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.