Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra

Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra

Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, 91, formerly of Sandpoint, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home at The Royal Plaza in Lewiston.

Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a stranger. She grew up in Radersburg, where she met her first love, Vernon Kalar. They were married in 1951, in Townsend, Mont. They were blessed with three children, Shirley, Fred and Gerald. In the 1970s, the family settled in Sandpoint.

Recommended for you