Anne Stevens Whelchel, 78, of Pullman, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her Pullman home surrounded by her family.
Anne was born June 20, 1942, in Vancouver, Wash., to Allan and Evelyn (Sherk) Stevens. She grew up in Camas, Wash., and Salem, Ore., where she graduated from North Salem High School. Anne attended Willamette University in Salem for a time following graduation. She married Stanley Steele and together they had four children.
Anne provided child care from her home for years and did various charitable work in the communities in which the family lived. When the family moved to Moscow, she continued her work in child care and caring for “failure to thrive” children as a foster parent. She and Stan later divorced.
Anne was a member and singer with the Hog Heaven Big Band for more than 25 years and performed at many events on the Palouse.
Anne met David Whelchel and they married in March 1995, and together they have made their home in Pullman. Anne continued to provide child care from her home and worked in the area staging homes for sale. Anne’s true passion was helping others, so she was an active volunteer, assisting others in need of help. She loved unconditionally and always cared for others, helping family and friends.
Anne and David opened their home to students from Washington State University. Many young people from other nations came to call Anne and David’s home their own home away from home. They were welcomed warmly in their home as a member of the family, and until the last day of her life, she considered them as sons and daughters.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman and was always involved in the life of the church. Anne taught, was a cantor, a lector, served on the Altar Society and was a member of Catholic Daughters. She was often one of the first parishioners to welcome a new family or guest to the church.
Anne is survived by her husband, David, at the family home in Pullman; her children, Philip Steele (Agnieszka), of Poland, and his children, Sukuka, Amber, Markus and Timothy; Evelyn (Jeff) Goldsmith, of Klamath Falls, and their children, Annie, Joseph and John; Michael Steele (Mariana), of Fayetteville, Ga., and their children, Brian, Megan and Emily; and David Steele (Christina), of Elko, Nev.; and three brothers, Larry Stevens, Sid Stevens and Leigh Stevens. Anne is also survived by David’s children, Kelsey Valbert (Duane), of Pullman, and children Anthony and Zachary; and Aaron Whelchel (Shae), of Vancouver, and son Rowan, all of whom she always thought of as being her own. Between Anne and David, there are 14 wonderful grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents. The funeral Mass for family was celebrated Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. She will be interred at the Pullman Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Father Bach Haven, 108 S. State St., Spokane, WA 99201, or to Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.