Anne Shirley Brown, 81, passed away in peace at her home with her daughters on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Cobleskill, N.Y., to Robert B. Rickard and Ellen Collins Rickard. Anne attended schools in Sammonsvile, N.Y., and Schenectady, N.Y.
She met and married Gary A. Brown, of Johnstown, N.Y., and they made their home in Newburgh, N.Y., where they had a daughter, Sallie. After a year, they moved across the country to Pomona, Calif., where a son, Gary Jr., and a daughter, Debbie, were added to the family. In 1962, her husband, Gary, was transferred to the PFI paper mill in Lewiston. They loved Idaho, and in a few years, they bought some land and settled in Troy. Gary worked for the local newspaper as a pressman and Anne took care of the home and family.
Anne was a stay-at-home mother and her husband’s right-hand help. She tended to her family and their cattle, chickens and turkeys. She raised and delivered fresh Thanksgiving turkeys to area customers for years. At Christmastime, she made wreaths and door swags for the Berg Timber Co. of Troy, something she thought was so fun and festive (real Christmas spirit). She liked to camp and look for unique rocks, driftwood, old bottles and remnants of the past.
Later in life, she took it easy; the livestock was reduced to her cats and kittens, as she made them a daily “chore.” She just enjoyed being at home, watching for wildlife sightings, going for a ride, having lunch in East City Park in Moscow to watch and feed the squirrels and occasional raven. A simple Idaho life she loved.
Anne is survived by her children: Sallie Ann and Rick Hunt, of Troy, Gary A. Brown Jr., of Tacoma, and Debra L. Brown, of Troy. Anne has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Katherine J. Van Alstyne and Russell, of Gloversville, N.Y., Ella Grace (Bonnie) Olendorf, of Johnstown, N.Y., and Robert B. Rickard II, of Great Sacandaga, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Allen Brown; an infant sister; parents Robert B. Rickard and Ruth Ellen Collins Rickard; and her sister Phyllis M. Lane.
Anne didn’t like a fuss, so there will be no service at her request. A fond memory of her is all she would like.
Memorials to the Humane Society of Moscow.
