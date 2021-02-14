Anne Margrethe Hauge, 68, of Lewiston, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 6, 2021, at home.
She was born May 6, 1952, in Oslo, Norway to Odd Roald and Berit Hverven Hauge. At just 6 weeks old she immigrated to Brooklyn, N.Y., with her parents. In 1961 the family moved to Minneapolis and in 1966, moved to Cambridge, Minn., where Anne graduated from high school in 1970. In 1992, she vacationed in Idaho and decided to make it her permanent home.
She worked as a candy striper at the local hospital, then at the Cambridge State Hospital and after high school, at a nursing home in Minneapolis. All of these experiences kindled the fire to pursue a nursing degree and follow in her mother’s footsteps. She graduated with her LPN degree in 1979, RN degree in 1986 and her BSN from Lewis-Clark State College in 2006.
She worked in nursing homes, the oncology department at the University of Minnesota Medical Center and eventually retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic.
Anne had a strong faith. She enjoyed art, classical music and attending theater performances. Her nieces and nephews gave her great joy and she loved them unconditionally. Her cat Emily held a very special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Karin Becker (Dennis Anderson) and Monica Ahlman (David) of Minnesota; sister-by-choice, Terry Winker (Bill) of Lewiston; niece Lina (Doug) and their children, Tia (Nolvin), Amy, Gabe and Tobias; niece Katie; nephew Keith (Kristy) and their daughter Angela; nephew Erik (Sara) and their daughter Luella; and nephew Kai (Sarah).
Memorial services will be held at a later date.