Anne Lorraine Greer

Anne Lorraine Coleman was born June 28, 1928, at Burley, Idaho, to Julian E. and Anna Bernice Coleman and she was the oldest of three children. She passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.

She grew up on a farm in Burley and moved to the Twin Falls area in 1940. She graduated as valedictorian from Twin Falls High School in 1946. Anne worked as a legal secretary for Verner R. Clements, until her marriage to Clifford E. Greer on Sept. 3, 1950, at Clarkston, where they made their home. They had three children, Diane, Richard “Dick” and Nancy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Gale; her husband in 1991; and her son, Dick, in 2019.