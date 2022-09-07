Anne Lorraine Coleman was born June 28, 1928, at Burley, Idaho, to Julian E. and Anna Bernice Coleman, the oldest of three children. She passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.
She grew up on a farm in Burley and moved to the Twin Falls area in 1940. She graduated as valedictorian from Twin Falls High School in 1946. Anne worked as a legal secretary for Verner R. Clements until her marriage. She married Clifford E. Greer on Sept. 4, 1950, at Clarkston, where they made their home. They had three children, Diane, Richard “Dick” and Nancy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Gale; her husband in 1991; and her son, Dick, in 2019.
She developed her lifetime love of reading at a very young age. As a child, she would walk to the neighboring farm to borrow an armful of books, “mostly Westerns,” she said. When she was older and they moved into town, she would walk a mile to the library. She was an avid reader until about two months prior to her death. She kept logs of the books she read, and one year she made it to 100. More commonly she would read 70 or 80 books per year.
She was employed by Safeco Insurance Co., as a claims clerk from 1966 until her retirement in 1981. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston, where she served as a deacon and a volunteer. She was also active in 4-H in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
She enjoyed reading, travel, gardening, houseplants and dogs, especially her little sheltie, Charlie. Survivors include her brother, John F. Coleman (Lana), daughters Diane Rousseau (Dennis) and Nancy, and daughter-in-law Cindy. She is also survived by granddaughters Suzanne Rousseau and Sandra Miller (Mark) and grandsons Brian Rousseau (Jennifer) and Paul Rousseau (Kristi). She has six great-grandchildren, Reese and Matthew (Mark and Sandi), Abigail and Callie (Paul and Kristi), and Theodore “Teddy” and Bernadette “Bernie” (Brian and Jennifer).
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, WA 99403, or the charity of your choice.