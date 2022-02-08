Anne “Annie” E. Beaver

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully into the hands of her savior at her home in Clarkston on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, with daughter Debi by her side.
Anne Beaver was born March 6, 1934, to Ernest and Edith (Speck) Enyeart in Rice, Wash., one of 13 children. The family left Rice and moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and made it their “forever” home.
Anne was always a hard worker, even at a young age, babysitting and cleaning houses. When the opportunity to work full time arose, she quit school after completing the eighth grade and went to work. She had several different types of jobs throughout her life, but the one she enjoyed and excelled in the most was the food and beverage industry.
In 1950, Anne married Ralph Harris. They had four children, Cheryl, Wayne, John and Debi. The couple later divorced. In 1959, she and Keith Axtell were married, but divorced 12 years later.
In 1973, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and met Richard Beaver. They were married in 1974. The couple moved to Bakersfield, Calif., but later divorced and Anne moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where she continued to work until her health no longer permitted.
In 1987, she met “Pete” Roma and they remained together until his passing in 2001.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, 12 siblings, grandson Jarrod Shaffer, great-grandson Tristan Shaffer, daughter Cheryl and son John.
She is survived by son Wayne Harris; daughter Debi Shaffer (Corlyn Deatherage); daughter-in-law Kathy Harris; granddaughter-in-law Mandy Shaffer; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was able to stay in her apartment until her passing with the amazing help of caregivers Melia McIntyre and Dora Harrington along with family and friends. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.