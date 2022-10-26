Annabelle Lee Jardee passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her family in Pomeroy.
Annabelle was born May 2, 1929, to Emmett and Stella Shaw Galer in Springfield, S.D., but grew up in Nebraska.
Her father was a homesteader near Verdel, Neb. He owned and operated a paddle-wheeled ferry boat call the “The Fawn” on the Missouri River. He also was a farmer who grew corn. The family had a large garden with an orchard and her father and brothers hunted and fished. Her parents always made sure their neighbors had enough food. During the winter time, they would cut blocks of ice from the river and take it to town and would sell it to the cold storage.
Annabelle worked for Woolworth’s in Yankton, S.D., at the candy counter and there in Yankton she married John Jardee in 1954. They moved to several locations for John’s job as a carpenter/millwright, on hydro-electric dams from South Dakota through Montana and to the Pacific Northwest. Annabelle and her family moved to Pomeroy from Fort Smith, Mont., in 1966. She attended cosmetology college and became a hairdresser. She worked at Millie’s in Clarkston. She opened her own place of business, a hair salon called “The Beauty Cottage,” in 1973 in Pomeroy.
Annabelle was a member of the Pomeroy Lutheran Church. She also was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed helping at Pomeroy Food Bank and Second Harvest’s Food Truck with food distributions.
She enjoyed cooking for her family, no one went hungry. She enjoyed sewing and visiting with family. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader and a Cub Scout den mother.
Annabelle made each and every Christmas and all birthdays a very special occasion for her whole family. She absolutely adored her grandkids and spoiled them “rotten.” Her grandson Justin became her caregiver in 2003. She had the best of care possible.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and her three brothers, Elden, Jim and Gerry Galer.
She is survived by her son, Jay Jardee; her daughter, Judy Breithaupt; and her two grandsons, Justin and Jay Breithaupt.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Pomeroy. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy City Cemetery.
Memorial donations should go to the Garfield County Food Bank or to Second Harvest/Spokane.
