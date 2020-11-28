Anna Snyder Bornstein passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 93 with her daughter, Cynthia Bechinski, and son-in-law, Ed Bechinski, right by her side at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow.
Anna was born in Stamford, Conn., on Feb. 12, 1927, (she was always delighted to have been born on Lincoln’s birthday). She lived in New York and New Jersey prior to moving to Moscow in 1993 so that she and her husband, Saul Bornstein, could be near their daughter, Cynthia.
Anna studied journalism at New York University. She married Saul in 1949 in White Plains, N.Y., and they were married for 52 years until Saul’s death in 2001. Their only child, Cynthia, was born in 1952. Anna stayed home to raise her daughter. She later served as a credit investigator for several companies but her favorite position was working in the editorial department of the Burlington County Times newspaper in New Jersey.
Anna was a very talented writer and poet, a phenomenal and hilarious storyteller who entertained everyone around the dinner table, and a fantastic cook with a passion for anything Italian. She drove until she was 92 and cooked until she was 93. She especially loved cooking for her daughter.
Anna’s greatest passion was animals — she loved all animals, and felt lost without a companion dog — she especially loved Pomeranians and Chihuahuas. Squirrels would literally tap on her sliding glass door for a peanut.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Cynthia; son-in-law Ed; grandchildren Seth Roeder and Abby Davidson; great-grandchildren Cam and Wesley Roeder; and step-grandchildren Elizabeth Westacott and Amanda Crawford. She was always so happy when her family came to visit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Saul; father Charles Snyder; and siblings Shirley Jampol, Fred Snyder and Irving Snyder, all of whom she loved dearly.
Although Anna survived and seemed to recover from COVID-19 in September, we believe that COVID ultimately led to her death. Readers — please stay safe and be careful. Thank you to the absolutely incredible staff at Good Samaritan Village — their kindness, competence and compassion was deeply appreciated. Thank you to Elite Hospice, Marie Martsen, Anna’s absolutely amazing hospice nurse, who supported Anna and her family through her last months. Thanks also to the dedicated staff at Gritman Medical Center who carefully tended to my mother during her COVID recovery. We will be forever grateful to all.
At Anna’s request, there will not be a formal memorial service. A donation to the Humane Society of the Palouse, a no-kill shelter, at P.O. Box 8847 in Moscow, would be greatly appreciated.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is compassionately assisting us, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.