Anna Marie Gortsema

Surrounded by family, Anna Marie Gortsema was peacefully called to heaven during the beautiful sunrise Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2022. She was born to Henry and Cornelia Jansen, Dutch immigrants, July 14, 1931, in Sioux Center, Iowa. She was the second oldest of six children.

On a visit to Grangeville to see her much-loved cousin, Jo Gortsema, Anna Marie met Raymond Gortsema, brother-in-law of Jo. Raymond and Anna Marie were married in 1954 in Lebanon, Iowa, and returned to Grangeville, where they farmed on the prairie.