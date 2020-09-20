Anna Mae Woodland, 88, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Anna was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Lenore to Arthur and Madge Anderson. She attended schools at Lenore and Garfield Elementary School in Lewiston, graduating from Lapwai High School in 1949. She was an active member of her high school, serving as class treasurer, majorette, Glee Club librarian, Girls League and Home Economics treasurer.
Anna met the love of her life on a blind date, although she didn’t realize at the time that the tall, skinny, loud boy with a car would soon be her husband. She married Jack Woodland on May 21, 1949, in Lewiston. The couple welcomed their first born son, Ed, the next summer. The times took the young husband and father overseas to serve his country in the Korean War, which left Anna and her toddler son back home to await his return. She was a strong wife and mother and did her part serving our country by faithfully waiting for her soldier to return.
She moved herself and son to Spokane to be close to her new in-laws. Upon returning from Korea, Jack and Anna remained in Spokane and then later moved their family to Sandpoint. Anna continued her “serving others nature” as a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, involved with everything from putting on beautiful meals for family funerals to organizing church rummage sales. In 1976, she was named president of the Northern Deanery of the Idaho Council of Catholic Women. This program made arrangements for daily contact with the sick, elderly or handicapped to assure their needs were met.
Retirement in 1988 brought the couple back to Lewiston, where they enjoyed many years together with old and new friends. Jack passed away in 2011 and Anna found herself a widow with an empty spot in her heart. When signs of dementia were apparent, her children moved her back to Sandpoint so she could get the help she needed. She lived with her daughter, Connie, for more than a year and then moved to an assisted living facility in Rathdrum, Idaho, where she would spend her final years.
Anna is survived by her children, Ed and Kathy Woodland, of Rathdrum, Terri and Arnie Rathbun, of Coeur d’Alene, Connie Woodland, of Sandpoint, Tom and Jane Woodland, of Gooding, and Jackie Woodland, of Boise; her sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Gene Bonnalie, of Orofino; brother-in-law and wife Jerry and Sandy Woodland, of Spokane; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and their children.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Woodland; her infant son, Mark; her brothers, LeRoy and Ernie Anderson; and her sister, Betty Jo Reese.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with social distancing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, ID 83501, followed by burial at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, where Anna will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, Jack, in the Garden of Honors.
