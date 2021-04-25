Anna Mae Warner, 88, left us peacefully Monday, April 5, 2021, in Lewiston.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend of her large extended family. She loved to cook, bake, sew, garden, crochet and quilt for her family, especially for her husband of 70 years and her 12 children and 34 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gospel and classic country music and playing piano and steel guitar. Her love of gardening brought family and friends beautiful bouquets of flowers and many canned goods. She set an example for all on how to care for their families. Her crocheting of afghans and Christmas ornaments were welcome by all and she loved camping, fishing and going to see family and friends.
Anna Mae was born June 26, 1932, in Livingston, Mont., to Clyde and Ruth Fortman, and along with her eight siblings she grew up in Everett, Monroe and Duvall, Wash. Shortly after graduating from Lake Washington High School, she married Donald George Walkingshield Warner in Kirkland, Wash. They followed his construction work, moving their growing family to Montana, Washington, Hawaii, Texas, Colorado and finally Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Jean Turnbaugh (Stewart), Hazel LeBoeuf (Tony) and Bill Fortman (Kathy); her son, Gary Warner; her grandson, Eddie Pritchett; her brother-in-law, Dell Lingle; and her son-in-law, George Dockery. She is survived by her husband, Donald Warner; her siblings, Donna Lee Shumway, Clydeen Lingle, James Fortman (Patti), Sharon McClain (Don) and Linda Jernigan (Larry); her children, Cheryll Pritchett (Tim) (GC), Shawn (great-grandchildren Rachell and Bryan), Donald Warner Jr. (Jaci) (grandchildren Matthew and Melissa), Catherine O’Connell (Greg) (grandchildren Justin and Jason (Ann) (great-grandchildren Maren), Gerald Warner, Barbara Dockery, Rande Warner (Deb) (grandchild Wylie Warner (great-grandchild Nash) and Corbin Warner (Chelsea), Robert Warner, Kenneth Warner (grandchild Nicole Warner) with Helen Trautman, Janet Henriksen (Ray) (grandchild Lauren Paige (Jeff), Kathleen Barnes (Jacob) (great-grandchildren Lillian and Olivia), and Raymond Henriksen Jr.), Roger Warner (Lori) (grandchildren Molly Luke (Dan) (great-grandchildren Kimberly, Henry, Daisy and Benelli), Ben Warner, Megan Picard (Chris) (great-grandchildren Korra, Natalie, Kayleigh and Adrianna), Blake Warner (Mary) (great-grandchildren Kamille, Meralin and Juliet), Cade, and Callie), Howard Warner and Michelle Tingley; and former daughters-in-law, Kathy Warner and Laura Warner (Chris, Corey and Kari); brother-in-law Darryl Warner (Jeanette); good friend Elaine Galloway; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anna Mae was a hard worker, and she did not complain during adversity. She was known as a compassionate listener and a fierce supporter of her family. She was referred to as a “Real Lady” by family and friends, and she made sure when her children were growing up that they were polite and respectful, appropriately dressed and “got their chores done!” With so many rambunctious children, this was not always an easy task. So, remember “boys and girls” ... Mom will be waiting at the gate when you arrive.
Please join us for a celebration of her life beginning with a visitation from 8-10 a.m. May 3 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, followed by graveside burial at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and concluding with a luncheon immediately following at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars.