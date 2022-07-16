On Aug. 19, 1930, Anna Lucille Schrom Taylor was born to Carl Henry Schrom and Oveta Cloe Carter Schrom on a farm 3 miles north of Grangeville. She was the fourth of five children, with her siblings being Franklin, Louise, Herbert and Marvin. She passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in Grangeville.
Lucille attended Grangeville schools and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1948. She worked at the First Security Bank for a year before attending the University of Idaho, where she was a member and resident of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
Lucille met her future husband, William B. Taylor Jr., when he moved with his family to Grangeville in 1947, and they fell in love. They went off to the university together in 1949. They married on Dec. 28, 1952, at the Federated Church in Grangeville, and spent their honeymoon together in the summer of 1953 on Elk Summit Lookout during the fire season.
That fall, Lucille returned to Moscow with Bill, where Bill entered law school, and she was employed by both Helbling Bros. International Harvester Company and Singer Sewing Machine Company. After Bill’s graduation from law school in 1956, with Lucille receiving the PHT (Putting Husband Through) degree, they returned to Elk Summit in the Nezperce National Forest for a second fire season. They then moved to Boise, where Bill was employed by the State Attorney General’s office and she gave birth to their first child in 1957. They then returned in 1958 to Grangeville, where they have since resided.
Lucille and Bill have six children: Kevin (Alicia), Pamela (John Mower), Vern (Barbara Jo), Sheila (Tom Montoya), Nancy (Steven Clark) and Heidi (Dave Higginson). They have 27 grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-stepgrandchildren.
Lucille and Bill have been longtime members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lucille served as primary president, Relief Society President under three bishops, Young Women’s president and other callings in the church. She also served almost 40 years as director of the Family History Center of her ward. Lucille and her husband were sealed together for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1960.
Lucille was one of the founding members of the Idaho County Genealogical Society in 1975, and received the State of Idaho Historical Society’s Esto Perpetual Award for Significant Contribution to Idaho History. She enjoyed documenting family and personal events through writing and photography, and liked to communicate with friends, associates and family. Lucille loved her family greatly and cherished all her friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Franklin and Herbert; and her sister, Louise. She is survived by her husband, Bill; their children, Kevin, Pamela, Vern, Sheila, Nancy and Heidi and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
A funeral service has been scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St., Grangeville, with a viewing in the Relief Society room of the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. The public is invited to come. A family meal will be held after the cemetery dedication of the grave at the church.
Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.