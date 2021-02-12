Anna Lou Clarizio Belanger

Anna Lou Belanger, 89, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasquale “Pat” and Alice Clarizio; and sister Priscilla Kirk. She is survived by daughter Ann (Richard) Armstrong and grandson Henry, of Spokane; daughter Michelle Irvine and grandson Riley, of Sumner, Wash.; and son Nicholas (Kim) Belanger and grandchildren Rachel, Anna and Samuel, of Lewiston.
Anna Lou was a 1949 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Portland and 1952 graduate of Seattle University. Anna Lou and her family survived the 1964 Alaska earthquake in Valdez. She lived with her family in Thailand, Germany and Korea. In 1984, she returned to the States and was the office administrator at St. Monica Catholic Church on Mercer Island, Wash., until her retirement in 2001. She spent the last five years living at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston.
Anna Lou’s wishes were to be buried in the family plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Portland, Ore.