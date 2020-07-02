Saturday, June 27, 2020, our beloved mother and friend, Anna Lee Knapp, passed into the Lord’s eternal loving arms at the age of 90, at home with her children by her side. She has joined our dad in heaven, who passed away March 5, 2020.
Mama was born June 14, 1930, in Omaha, Neb., and was adopted at birth by Levi and Anna May Kelley. She was their only child, and loved dearly. She was raised in Aberdeen/Hoquiam, Wash., area. Mama was 14 when she met the love of her life, Donald Knapp. They married when she was 15, two weeks shy of 16, and Papa was 18.
While Papa was in the U.S. Navy and deployed to China, Mama lived in Long Beach, Calif., where their first child was born. They soon moved to Lewiston, first living in a one-half house, then a chicken coop, before they built their first of many homes in 1950.
Mama and Papa had four more children. They lived in Lewiston the remainder of their lives.
Mama loved her family and always put them first. She would always tell us kids she hated it when summer was over and we had to go back to school, because she loved having her children with her.
She also loved gardening, canning, baking, sewing, her rose gardens, reading and crocheting. But what she loved doing most was camping, hunting and fishing with her family. The Waha property was her “happy place.” Mama also loved animals and could not pass a puppy or dog without having to pet it. Mama loved reading her Bible every morning and she had a great love for the Lord.
She was a loving wife, mother and friend, helping Papa in raising five children.
She is survived by four daughters, Judy Wyatt, of Lewiston, Dona Fuchs, of Clarkston, Debbie (Cal) Hearne, of Anatone, Jill (Scott) DeTray, of Winchester, Calif.; and one son, Kelley Knapp, of Lewiston. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Donald Knapp; parents Levi and Anna Kelley; and son-in-law Richard Fuchs.
Mama and Papa are greatly loved and will always be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank the Elite Home Hospice staff, with a special thanks to RNs Korine and Teri; also Mountain View Funeral Home for their special care.
Mama wishes were to be cremated and no funeral service. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
